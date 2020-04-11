UWI St Augustine shifts final exams to May/June

Dr Dawn-Marie Defour-Gill.

AS many students remain anxious owing to the uncertainty of the resumption of classes amid covid19, the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, is assuring them final exams are still on.

Initially, the campus’ final examinations were scheduled to begin on April 27 and end on May 15.

But in a release on Friday, campus registrar Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill said these dates have since been shifted because of the pandemic. Exams will now begin on May 25 and end on June 19.

She said, “I know that this is a difficult and unsettling time and that you will naturally be worried about the potential impact on your academic progress.

“Since the start of the coronavirus disease outbreak, the campus has been working assiduously to find the right approach to maintain our academic and quality standards, while providing the best support to you during this period. “

She said the campus has been working on an “alternative modality for assessment” of students’ courses for this semester. She said the assessments will be based on integrity, fairness, equity, inclusiveness, ethics, safety and preservation of regionality.

“The faculties are working diligently to finalise these alternative assessment modes and you will be advised further by your respective faculties in short order.”

The UWI Mona campus in Jamaica, however, will resume classes online according to a release on March 25. It said this will be done until it is safe enough to resume face-to-face interactions.

The semester at Mona has also been extended for four weeks.