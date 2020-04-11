UTT makes 6,000 face masks for free

A woman wears a fashionable face mask while crossing the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna on Wednesday. UTT's fashion design department has produced 6,000 masks for frontline personnel, as well as staff and students. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

IN keeping with Government's call for people to wear a face mask in public settings, the University of TT (UTT) has produced 6,000 masks for free distribution.

In a media release, UTT stated it will donate 1,000 face masks to frontline personnel with the remainder being distributed to students and staff of the university.

This as UTT joins the ongoing efforts of the wider community in curbing the spread of the covid19 virus, as part of its corporate social responsibility. This initiative is being undertaken by final-year students of the bachelor of fine arts (BFA) degree in fashion design. Graduates of the BFA programme and instructors of UTT’s Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design stepped up to the challenge of responding to the pandemic by contributing their time and talent, said the statement.

Distribution of the first batch of face masks will begin on April 15 at all UTT campuses. UTT also took the opportunity to extend heartfelt thanks to all frontline medical personnel and essential workers during this period.

“As UTT continues to navigate the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we also thank the entire UTT learning community for their continued support and demonstration of resilience in the face of uncertainty, and will continue to provide flexible learning opportunities for all students at our national university,” it stated.