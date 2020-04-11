UNC MP: Govt 'cruel' to Trinis stranded in Suriname

UNC NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles is describing as "cruel" Government's treatment of 36 nationals stuck in Suriname.

In a media release issued on Friday, Charles said the fact that the group remain trapped in Suriname is "cruel, inhumane and callous." However, three days prior to Charles’ statement National Security Minister Stuart Young said he was treating the stranded nationals as priority.

In the April 7 media briefing, Young said he and Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses were in touch with their Surinamese counterparts with the aim of assisting the group to return home.

Young said Suriname’s national security ministry were making efforts to have the group tested for covid19.

In previous briefings, Young said while there were flights available to bring the group home, there were also no crew members willing to journey to TT.

However, Charles said the nationals were struggling to support themselves in Suriname.

“The 36 stranded in Suriname (are) running out of money and in various stages of depression, (they) display no visible signs of covid19 are willing to be tested before departure, and agree to be placed in quarantine upon arrival in TT. So what is the big deal about them being a health threat to the rest of us? They are even prepared to fund their return.”

Charles relayed the message of accountant Rishi Ramkissoon who wrote him asking that their plight be re-highlighted. He said Ramkissoon informed him the group was hurt to see other countries repatriate their citizens but not TT.

“If what Rishi Ramkisoon is saying is true, I am calling on the Prime Minister, Stuart Young and Dennis Moses to take shame, man up to their responsibilities, do the right thing and live up to their oath to do right by all citizens. This grave injustice to our citizens in Barbados, Suriname, Magarita and elsewhere must stop immediately.”

There are 35 nationals in Barbados and more than 30 in Magarita, Venezuela. Government has said it was in discussions with the governments about the care of TT nationals in their countries.