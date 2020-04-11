Tobagonians can access salary relief grant application forms

Tobagonians left without an income owing to the economic fallout of the covid19 pandemic can access salary relief grant application forms at the Roxborough, Moriah and Shirvan Road police stations.

In making the announcement on Wednesday last week in a WhatsApp voice note, head of the Tobago CID, Sgt Alicia Piggott, said applicants do not need to enter the police stations to collect the forms at any time as arrangements for distribution have been made outside of each station.

Details on how people should apply for the grant were carried recently in an advertisement from the Ministry of Finance. The advertisement provides the criteria and procedures for the grant of up to $1,500 for three months in the first instance. Online application forms could have been accessed from Wednesday while paper forms became available on Thursday.

The ministry had said preference will be given to people already in the NIS system before moving on to other workers. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 65 and suffered involuntary termination, suspension or loss of income between March 19 and June 30 as a result of the restrictions to prevent the spread of covid19.

Applicants must also be a citizen or permanent resident living in TT during the period of the grant