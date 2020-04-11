Time to put country first

THE EDITOR: It would seem that a global pandemic is not enough to bring such a small nation as ours together. Not even the evidence of how highly contagious and devastating the effects can be for those who choose not to exercise social or personal responsibility.

In fact, there are those who do not believe in patriotism even at a time like this, as their view is such that you must either be supportive of one political party or the other. How very, very sad for all of us that basic humanity should be lacking when it’s needed the most!

While we expect a level of anxiety, fear or uncertainty from the general public, it’s the elected MPs, politicians in waiting, certain religious leaders, activists and other public figures who are proving to be the biggest disappointments. They consistently make reckless and unsubstantiated comments because there are a few followers who latch on to every word without questioning or analysing the content.

We’ve seen leaders who make hasty announcements about covid19 patients so that posts can be circulated the next day on how that action somehow saved the nation. We’ve seen councillors who should have educated and assured protesting constituents that recovering covid19 patients in isolation pose no risk to their community, but need our love and support.

We’ve also seen MPs make unreasonable statements that the grant is insufficient at a time when there are reduced/deferred household expenses since families are supposed to be at home. A lot can also be said for those who encourage the opening of bars/liquor marts, or search for loopholes to encourage citizens to go out rather than do the opposite.

Yes, we know that we must never be foolish enough to accept everything that a politician says, but we can certainly determine what we should or should not blindly accept. No government in any part of the world right now wants to see their country or citizens suffer and must do what is necessary to overcome this global pandemic; sometimes protecting you from yourself. There will be missteps as there have been along the way because this is not like anything we have ever experienced before, so there is no fixed or proven solution.

We are all losing income; we are all not used to staying indoors for long periods; we are all trying to adapt to change; and we are all hoping for an end to this sooner rather than later.

So ask yourselves if these short-term inconveniences are not better options than losing the lives of your loved ones, especially at a time when you can’t even mourn your loss or give them a proper send-off.

It’s clear that there are many social media “experts” who have all the answers to all the problems in the world while sitting in their comfort zone with limited knowledge.

But I encourage citizens to listen objectively not only to local daily media alerts but also to world news such as BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, etc so you’ll know what is happening around the world and understand why this should not be politicised. I urge you to have your own views based on what makes good sense or not.

I also urge politicians, religious leaders and activists to channel their energies towards encouraging their families, friends, neighbours, citizens and others to stay at home and follow guidelines so that we can all get through this and return to some kind of normalcy.

I have the greatest respect for any office, but the office holder sometimes leaves a lot to be desired as one can only be judged by words, deeds and actions. Don’t let the fear of this being an election year erode all good sense. Instead, use this opportunity to show the public that you have the ability to put country first and earn their respect.

Let us set an example of unity that the world would be speaking about long after this pandemic is gone. If seeing the response of citizens to the national applause initiative on Thursday did not tug at your heartstrings, then nothing will.

Please! Stay home, follow guidelines, and let the law of common sense prevail.

VASHTI BOWLAH

via e-mail