Stay at home

THE EDITOR: It is no secret that many people may have covid19.

This is why it is important to stay at home, self-isolate within your household, practise social distancing, etc to prevent further spread and to avoid getting the virus.

Only symptomatic people are being tested due to limited test kits.

The treatment for asymptomatic patients is to stay at home, self-isolate and do not mingle with others.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

San Fernando