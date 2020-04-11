Spot testing for viruses

From next Tuesday, spot testing will be done across the country for viral illnesses circulating amid the covid19 pandemic and national lockdown, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said at Friday’s virtual media briefing. “At the Ministry of Health we have taken a decision to ramp up our testing across the country to do what is called surveillance testing," he said.

“From Tuesday we’ll be selecting one health centre in every county where we’ll be randomly sampling people who have viral illness symptoms, not necessarily covid, but once you have a viral illness symptom like stuffy nose, a cough, a fever, we’ll start that enhanced protocol of sampling.”

He said this initiative is being driven by Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. “What that will do as he has told me is give us an idea of what is circulating in TT beside covid, and if covid is there.”

Asked if sampling will be voluntary or selected, he said, “We are going to start sampling in the health sectors. Of course it is voluntary. But it is not a random sample. You just don’t walk up there and we sample you. As indicated, people who currently have respiratory illness, or who are showing signs of the flu, they will be selected for sampling. Then we will determine what is circulating in the environment. Is it H1N1? Is it Influenza B? Is it covid? Is it anything else? This is all part of the sampling protocol, testing protocol, as the pandemic evolves.”

He justified community testing. “This is all part of the global protocols you use when you have a pandemic. You start to go out like in concentric circles. You focus first on your known cases, your suspected cases and then you broaden your base.”

UNC'S HAYNES

UNCONVINCED

UNC PRO Anita Haynes said that while the population has asked for more covid19 testing, she did not know why Government will also test for other viruses during the pandemic. "It appears to be a continuation of a disjointed approach. That is not the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation, so why are you doing it?

"People called for more testing specifically for covid19. If you are expanding testing in this manner but not testing for covid specifically, why are you doing that?"

If testing for other viruses was not called for by the WHO to deal with the covid19 pandemic, why do it, she asked, and on whose recommendation?

"Why spend resources when what the nation is asking for is expanded covid19 testing, which is facing us now? Why stretch resources when the major concern with this pandemic is that resources will be stretched beyond its limit? "Why spend resources on a problem not facing us right now? Why spend when the major problem of this pandemic is spending?"

Newsday asked about the human rights implication of any kind of medical mass surveillance.

Haynes replied, "With all things, we must keep the rights of citizens at the centre of it, in every thing we are doing. That goes for health protocols and national security protocols.

"The idea is to protect our citizens and have as limited an infringement of rights as possible. Obviously, we will keep a very close eye on the situation as it goes on.

"But primarily, if you are not embarking on this action to protect citizens from the covid pandemic, then why are you doing it?"