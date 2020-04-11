Softball in TT prepares to return after covid19

Action from a recent softball event at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

SOFTBALL in TT is preparing to return to the playgrounds after action was halted, as a preventative measure for the covid19 pandemic.

Although players are away from the fields, tournament organisers remain active through social media.

Softball, a sport especially from the Latino community in TT, is poised to continue expanding.

After the success of the first five tournaments played at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, a new league could break through in Arima.

Since the beginning of this year, several teams began training at the Arima Savannah, which produced the collective interest to create a directive and begin the organisation of a new league that would join in parallel to that of Port of Spain.

Henyer Placeres commands this second league, which also includes José Manzano, Leo Sequera, Armando Yepez and Edwar Moya.

“There is motivation from the Latino community in Arima to participate, to play sports and softball is a striking discipline that is gradually growing in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Placeres.

The president of the new board indicated that the first step was precisely to create an organisation capable of holding a tournament.

“We already have the structure, while the teams are being created,” said Placeres.

For now there are three teams already confirmed to start the new tournament once the confinement ends.

“We are working through a WhatsApp group. The managers of the teams, players and organisers of the tournament take advantage of these days to establish the competition regulations and all logistical aspects,” he said.

He explain that by normalising the country, they will make the legal arrangements with the mayor of Arima Lisa Morris-Julien to obtain the corresponding permits to access use the spaces of the Arima Savannah.

“We recognise the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and we adhere to it, we want to make things legal and be able to do this type of sporting event,” said Placeres.

Along with the Arima tournament, softball will continue in Port of Spain and the organisers are already preparing the sixth championship.

Edimer Ordaz reported that, similar to the Arima group, they are speaking daily with the leaders of the Titans, Rebels of the Dominican Republic, Las Bestias de San Fernando and Cuba teams.

“The objective is to start our championship when the TT government authorises it, we continue to be active through messages and the players train at home, we are ready to continue promoting softball in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Ordaz.