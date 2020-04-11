Security officer on gun, ammo charges
A 29-year-old security oOfficer of Cocowatty Trace in Mason Hall, Tobago will reappear in court on May 6 to face gun charges.
Ade Thomas appeared before Magistrate Indrani Cedeno on April 6, to answer the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He was not called upon the plea, as the charges were laid indicatably. Thomas was granted $500,000 bail to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace Approval.
He was arrested on April 3, after members of Task Force and Defence Force responded to a report of a shooting at the home of Kurt Eastman situated at the corner of Belmont Road and Spence Trace in Mason Hall. Ag Sgt George laid the charges.
Comments
"Security officer on gun, ammo charges"