Security officer on gun, ammo charges

CHARGED: Security officer Ade Thomas. - TTPS

A 29-year-old security oOfficer of Cocowatty Trace in Mason Hall, Tobago will reappear in court on May 6 to face gun charges.

Ade Thomas appeared before Magistrate Indrani Cedeno on April 6, to answer the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was not called upon the plea, as the charges were laid indicatably. Thomas was granted $500,000 bail to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace Approval.

He was arrested on April 3, after members of Task Force and Defence Force responded to a report of a shooting at the home of Kurt Eastman situated at the corner of Belmont Road and Spence Trace in Mason Hall. Ag Sgt George laid the charges.