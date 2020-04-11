Scarborough General institutes no visitors policy

Acting Medical Chief of Staff at Scarborough General Hospital, Dr Victor Wheeler, wears a face mask as he speaks with reporters on Thursday. - LEANDRO NORAY

Acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler said the Scarborough General Hospital has implemented a no visitors policy for almost all of the wards at the institution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (covid19).

Speaking on Thursday at a virtual news conference at the Scarborough Library, Wheeler said visitors will only be allowed in the pediatric and maternity wards.

“We have restricted visiting to the hospital. We now have a policy where visiting is only being allowed on the pediatric ward and that is for one parent only and on the maternity ward for fathers of newbron babies. All other areas of the hospital we will be implementing a no visiting policy,” he said.

“The reason for this is to reduce the likelihood of persons who may or may not have a virus just coming into the hospital compound and exposinjg patients who are there.” Wheeler said although visits have been restricted, care packages can still be delivered to family members in the wards.

He said the hospital has also upgraded its staff facilities, particularly in high risk areas. “The reason for this is that those members of staff who have worked closely with those covid19 positive patients or suspected patients will be able to have a shower and change of clothes befoie they leave the hospital compound.

“And the reason why this is being put in place is for the safety of the members of staff themselves and also for the public.” Wheeler added: “The public should be reassured that if you see a health care worker in public, that person does not have on clothers they would have been using to treat any positive covid19 patients.”

Wheeler said the hospital has also seen an increase in activity on the hotline, which has resulted in a reduction in people actually coming to the facilities for testing.

He added the hospital’s screening and isolation area, outside of the Accident & Emergency Department, has also been upgraded to make it more comfortable for patients and staff.

He said couches and portable air conditioned system has been installed.