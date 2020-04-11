Race-baiting with covid19

THE EDITOR: In December last year I sought to tackle the worrying and growing trend of individuals using race to promote political agendas and obtain mileage from it.

In the published letter, entitled “Reject race-baiting,” I defined race-baiting as “the reprehensible practice of seeking to inflame a particular racial group by identifying or implying race issues where there were none.”

The group is then “baited” into falsely perceiving themselves as being discriminated against.

Mere months later, I am seeing the same tactic arising in response to the measures the Government has implemented to tackle the covid19 virus and protect lives.

In a callous and irresponsible move, especially during this time of national crisis, the race-baiters have been hard at work to ignite race issues when there is absolutely none existing. While their work has mainly been on social media, I am extremely disheartened to see that this topic has taken life in the mainstream media as well.

With the so-called “lockdown” of non-essential services came the restrictions on roadside vending. This is logical as selling in public spaces often encourages crowds and can hasten community spread.

The intentions were clear and rational: curb roadside vending of all kinds, especially in public spaces where the virus can easily spread. This applied to all roadside vending – from the burger carts, the pieman, corn soup sellers and, of course, the infamous doubles vendors.

With that in mind, why were the doubles vendors singled out as the main ones to lose out in this curbing of roadside vending? This affected all types of roadside vendors and food sellers, yet this necessary measure was mischievously promoted by race-baiters and political operatives as the Government somehow targeting Indo-related businesses.

It came to a crescendo when the Prime Minister was asked whether the restriction, which affects doubles vendors, was racially motivated. His response echoed my sentiment – this was utter nonsense. But again, the race-baiters had prevailed.

Sadly, none-the-wiser Trinidadians/Tobagonians, especially those who were made to feel their race was being targeted, latched on to and promoted this false messaging, having become incensed. The race dog whistle was blown and we were all running with it.

If you return to my letter from December 21, 2019, this is the typical strategy of race-baiters – which I had described – executed to perfection.

Again, I emphasise, in this multi-ethnic and cultural society, we must be weary of those who seek to exploit our differences for their own gains, whether political, personal or simply to make mischief. I also aim to educate my fellow citizens so they don’t fall prey to these race-baiting strategies, which are clearly designed to be divisive.

It is obvious the Government didn’t target the doubles man, in the same way it didn’t target the pieman, the corn soup woman.

I condemn in the strongest possible way the attempt by those with dubious agendas to blow the race dog whistle and engage in race-baiting, especially when this country is in a crisis.

V LALLA

Chaguanas