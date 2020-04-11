No reports of vandalism in Princes Town

COVERED: A worker at Persads The Food King operates with full protective headgear and face mask. -

Princes Town police say there have been no reports of vandalism at businesses in the area over the past week, unlike businesses in Port of Spain which saw several break-ins. Groceries and supermarkets in the town remain open with few shoppers out and about on Thursday. Managers are allowing five customers at a time inside the supermarkets.

Radha Maraj said she had to wait three hours for a taxi from Barrackpore to Princes Town as there are just one taxi working the Papourie Road route. “I paid $20 one way and I will have to pay an additional $20 to return home.” Maraj made the journey in search of medicine for her mother.

Manager of Persads The Food King, Anand Persad, said the six supermarkets in TT operated by the family have been free from vandalism thus far. “I think people are mindful of the covid19 crisis and are staying as home,” Persad said, adding those who have intentions of robbing and stealing are themselves afraid to die of the virus.

People coming to his grocery, Persad said, have generally been well-behaved and are adhering to the social distancing rules. He also praised police who have been regularly patrolling the area saying this too may be the reason why businesses in Princes Town have not fallen prey to burglars unlike their counterparts in the capital.

“We have more police on the streets monitoring the movements of the members of the public and this has worked in our favour as well.” Persad said that following the closure of their restaurants, Via’s and Krave in Marabella, the company absorbed those workers into its supermarket network.

“We are providing work on a shift system for workers so that they can still earn a weekly wage,” he said. Regarding claims of hiked up prices at some supermarket outlets, Persad said as wholesalers and retailers, his company took the initiative to purchase items in bulk from both local and foreign suppliers.

“We have enough grocery items for all our customers at this point in time,” he said. Adding that the work at the ports have slowed down tremendously and there are containers waiting to be cleared right now.

He said all health and hygiene precautions are taken at his supermarkets to keep both staff and customers as safe as reasoably possible from the covid19 virus. There are sinks for washing hands and hand sanitisers in every lane inside the supermarkets.

Workers are also there to provide customers with added assistance in getting their shopping done within a quicker time. Workers wore protective hats to serve customers at Persad’s.