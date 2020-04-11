No change in covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

There has been no change in TT’s covid19 cases between Friday night and Saturday morning.

This after two patients were released from the Couva hospital on Friday, bringing the total number of people discharged to three. The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

In the 10 am release, the Health Ministry said the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing remained at 1090, however, the number was an increase of nine from Friday morning. The number of samples that tested positive and the number of deaths remain the same at 109 and eight respectively.

Forty-nine of the positive cases are among a group from a cruise ship and four from Tobago.