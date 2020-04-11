MPs busy with food card distribution

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar -

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar says while his constituency office remains open, measures are being taken to protect both the office staff and his constituents.

To encourage social distancing, Ramadhar said the office phone numbers are posted so that constituents can call in and get help while minimising direct interaction with the office staff.

He said food card distribution has had his office extremely busy sorting out the delivery, and it has been successful so far. He said when constituents came to collect food cards, the required protocols of wearing masks and gloves and observing social distancing were observed. He said when masks were provided for distribution, protocols will also be put in place to carry this out.

Ramadhar said many of the complaints which have been received from his constituents recently surround the fear factor of their having lost their jobs, their children going to school, and food.

He said these are the normal things that everyone in society is now worried about.

Moruga/Tableland MP Lovell Francis said his office is attempting to facilitate the distribution of food cards effectively, and so far there have been no issues. He said he had explained the process to be used very early and this had worked reasonably well. He said while it cannot be business as usual, he and his staff are doing the best they can to facilitate the needs of their constituents.