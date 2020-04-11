More time to train

Nicholas Paul -

AS SPORTSMEN and sportswomen across the globe continue to create innovative measures to train indoors during the covid19 pandemic, Olympic-bound cyclist Nicholas Paul has been able to adjust his intense training schedule within the confines of his home in south Trinidad.

Since his capture of the national Men’s Sprint title ahead of compatriot and fellow 2021 Olympic cycling debutant, Kwesi Browne, in early March, Paul has yet to return to the track since the coronavirus outbreak.

However, like many other athletes worldwide, Paul has been finding new ways to train, especially with limited indoor space and the inability to head outdoors or the track at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.

According to the 21-year old, he has been using this period to sharpen up on strength and conditioning training and eagerly awaits the resumption of his full training regime, post-covid19.

“My training has changed a little because of the coronavirus. Now that I’m not able to use a track and a gym, I am now doing at home gym work and training on my smart trainer. The last couple of weeks was different, however I adjusted quickly to the changes. Yes, I can’t wait to get back to the track full time,” he said on Friday.

Paul secured a spot for TT in the Men’s Sprint event at the rescheduled Summer Games (July 23-August 8, 2021) after his performance at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin, Germany in February.

Here, Paul climaxed a series of Olympic qualifier events which saw the young cyclist and several national team members endure many weeks of travel to multiple continents in search of precious Olympic qualifier points.

After returning to TT from Germany, the sprinter was intent on amplifying his preparation in time to peak at the former 2020 Tokyo Games. With the new date now confirmed by the International Olympic Committee, Paul believes this extra time would be used to put in more time on the bike.

“I think for any elite athlete representing their country at the Olympic Games is a big goal, so even though it’s in 2021, I’m still anxious and eager to represent the red, white and black. When I heard the games was rescheduled due to the virus, I said to myself that I have more time to prepare so that when that time arrives, I can put my best foot forward,” he added. Although the virus has generated a ripple effect throughout the world, Paul is certain these recent events may have occurred for the greater good.

“This situation has thought me that changes can happen, and I must be ready for them. We all should learn lessons from this time right now,” he concluded.