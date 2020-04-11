Liquor mart challenge for Monday

The judge hearing the challenge by St James liquor mart owner Goutam Singh has adjourned the injunction hearing to Monday. Justice Kevin Ramcharan on Thursday adjourned the matter to give the Commissioner of Police and opportunity to respond.

The commissioner has retained Senior Counsel Reginald Armour who told the judge they needed time to file evidence. He also said he did not think the matter required an urgent hearing. Also appearing with Armour are attorneys Vanessa Gopaul and head of the police’s legal unit Christian Chandler.

On Monday, the commissioner’s legal team will file its evidence and the judge will, at 1.30 pm, hear the injunction application and rule on whether the matter should be deemed fit for urgent hearing during the emergency covid19 period.

On Wednesday, hours after being told he had ten minutes to close his liquor mart or he would be charged with breaching the public health coronavirus regulations, Singh hired an attorney and filed an injunction application challenging the law.

At 11.35 am on Wednesday, police ordered Singh to close his liquor mart, warning him if he failed to do so he would be charged for breaching the health regulations. Singh wants to stop the police from closing his business or interfering with him conducting sales.

Singh’s judicial review application contends that the latest regulations gazetted on April 5, does not make it an offence to carry on the business of a liquor mart for the wholesale and retail of liquor and other beverages under a spirit grocer’s licence.

According to the application, the regulations provide for holders of spirit retailer, wine retailer, restaurant or wine merchant licences and orders the closure of their operations until April 30. Singh is represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen,Umesh Maharaj and Dayadai Harripaul.

On Thursday, Commissioner Gary Griffith, speaking at Thursday’s virtual media conference for covid19, said the regulations, at this time, was clear, although it may change in the near future as the situation was a fluid one, but you need to have a grocer’s licence to be allowed to sell alcohol. On Monday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said Government was pulling the plug on the sale of alcohol by liquor marts. He said only supermarkets would be allowed to sell alcohol, as liquor marts were not essential services.