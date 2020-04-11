Lara, Yorke, Latapy applaud frontline workers

Brian Lara - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEGENDARY athletes Brian Lara, Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy took time on Thursday to appreciate the frontline workers in TT for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 10 am on Thursday, the nation applauded frontline workers including doctors, nurses and the TT Police Service.

Lara, Yorke and Latapy, who are long-time friends, showed their appreciation by making short videos.

Former West Indies batting icon Lara and former national midfield maestro Latapy combined to make one video. In the video that circulated on social media, Latapy said, “We have some amazing professionals in TT looking after our health and safety and they need applauding.”

Lara then responded by saying, “I understand what you are saying, they risking their lives to save lives. Thank you.”

Lara and Latapy started and ended the video by clapping.

Yorke, the former TT and Manchester United star, in his solo video said, “I have an important message. I know at this difficult time people of TT are putting their lives at risk to save others. We know that this virus and this pandemic is being spread rapidly in and around our country. I just want to reach out to everybody who has been putting themselves at risk to save others and I just want to applaud you for all the good work that you have done.”

Yorke ended with an applause.