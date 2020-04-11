Impressed withGovt handlingof coronavirus

THE EDITOR: I acknowledge with gratitude our Government’s handling of the covid19 pandemic.

The daily, if not twice daily, media conferences by the Prime Minister and/or the Minister of Health, with the Chief Medical Officer and their very supportive team are a sign of transparency and good communication with the citizens whom they serve.

I am very impressed with the way information on this pandemic in our country is voiced by our leaders. The superb articulation and confident calm, yet serious manner in which the relevant facts are delivered to the public augers well for our preparedness for this global crisis.

God forbid should the situation get out of control with increasing numbers of cases and deaths We the population will have to ask ourselves, “Did we listen and, if so, did we obey?” It certainly cannot be said, if cases increase, that it was due to a lack of vision and decisive action on the part of our Government.

I therefore offer heartfelt thanks, on behalf of my family, to the Government for its valiant effort in this war against the coronavirus.

May God sustain and guide all those in this war and keep you “above water,” devoid of any ill health or personal adversity at this time.

MARIA PEREIRA

Toco