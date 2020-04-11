Good Friday Stations of the Cross at home

Thousands of Roman Catholics heeded the call on HolyThursday of Msgr Christian Pereira and observed the sacred Stations of the Cross on Good Friday morning, from their homes, instead of outside en route to their churches because of restrictions in place to limit the spread of the covid19 virus.

Pereira urged all Catholic faithful to remain at home and pray during his Holy Thursday Mass at 10 am. He joined with the national community in saluting those fighting the covid19 battle on the front line. Prayers of thanksgiving and protection were offered for them all.

The Holy Thursday tradition of the symbolic washing of the feet was cancelled and in an interview on Thursday, he also called parishioners to “think about ways in which you can be a true Catholic by extending yourself in service by genuinely washing the feet of others.”

Speaking about the cancellation of the Stations of the Cross observation he said while there will be no kind of public procession this year, referring to the annual pilgrimage which re-enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, families could do the particular devotion at home.

The 14-step Catholic devotion traces the last day Jesus Christ existed on earth, beginning with his condemnation, when he was made to bear the cross, his fall under the weight and whipping, when he met his mother to his eventual crucifixion, each step labelled as stations. Specific prayers are said at every station.

“We are not able to do it in our churches or in the streets or on the San Fernando Hill, but the particular devotion called the 14-Stations of the Cross can be done in the homes as a family meditation,” Fr Pereira said. He noted that in some homes there may not be a father or a mother present, but advised, “Who ever is in the household to do it as a devotion.”

Fr Pereira said this global pandemic time is a very sad one for priests and lay people especially because all kinds of people come to their church to seek solace and they are not able to provide the one on one comfort.

Social distancing has been recognised as one of the most effective measures to combat the spread of the virus and as a result, non-essential workers have been asked to stay at home until April 30 and congregating in numbers over five has been outlawed.

Churches have been closed and religious leaders have turned to social and the electronic media to continue to minister to their flock at this time.

“I do mass everyday on my dining table to pray for our country, our parish and for the wider universe. but some members still feel deprived because they cannot partake of the communion.”

He said some parish priests have encouraged members to break bread and drink wine in their living rooms while viewing the Mass, but it is not an observance he practices at La Romaine.