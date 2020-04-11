Fenwick utilises e-scouting during corona downtime

Terry Fenwick -

NATIONAL MEN’S football team coach, Terry Fenwick, has issued an open call to local and internationally-based footballers with TT parentage to submit video presentations of their skills and/or academic certifications in an effort scout new talent during the sport’s unavoidable downtime – the global covid19 pandemic.

In a short video via the TT Football Association (TTFA) YouTube page, Fenwick urged players/administrators through all age groups and divisions of the sport to contact him via WhatsApp or email.

Upon receipt of the information, the English-born coach, alongside his small team of experienced assistants, will view and evaluate these submissions and then make contact with the applicant to provide feedback.

According to the former San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC coach, with the majority of countries enforcing social distancing and implementing stay-at-home measures, players can use their time to creatively showcase their varying talents for the greater betterment and holistic development of TT football.

“Listen you guys out there, from around the world (and) not just the twin-island of TT, you guys with parentage outside there (globally) that are good enough, got the skill-sets, the mentality, toughness, discipline to contribute to TT national football teams, now is the time to step up,” he said.

“Whatever you’ve got; cv, videos, send them to me. WhatsApp, email (messages); shoot them to me so my coaches and I can have a look and we’ll come back to you. It’s a great opportunity, despite the terrible virus. Let’s make the most of it. Good luck,” Fenwick added.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Queen’s Park Rangers defender also revealed he would be regularly recording and publishing videos on different training techniques and other drills which potential footballers should be practising at home during the downtime.

At Fenwick’s first public address as national men’s coach on January 7, he insisted TT would be able bounce back from its drop in competitive form if great emphasis is placed on well-structured youth development programmes and creating newer avenues for unearthing fresh talents.

He believes there is no limitation in the search to bring rejuvenated faces to the national forefront and admitted that TT needed to use this time to enhance its talent pool post-coronavirus, in preparation for the new football season.

“Now is the time to start getting yourself fit and practice your skill sets. Over the next weeks, you’ll be seeing me punching skill sets out here, things that you should be practising at home. Alongside that, Ozzy Birchall, my trainer will also give you fitness and technique with different exercises to do at home. Do your stuff, keep yourself fit, keep yourself out of trouble, do what you can for you and your family, stay away from other people, let’s get ready for football coming back,” Fenwick concluded.