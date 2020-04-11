Fazeer,apologise

THE EDITOR: While I may have understood some of the points TV6 talk show host Fazeer Mohammed articulated on the morning of April 8 on the Morning Edition show, describing our army personnel as people in camp “only shining boots and medals” and referring to our Independence Day Parade, one of the proudest callendar events in our nation, as “that jokey parade on August 31st” was very disrespectful indeed.

Fazeer lost a lot of points. I think he owes the nation an apology.

ROGER MOHAMMED

via e-mail