‘Covid19, our cross to bear’

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan. - FILE PHOTO

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church (PCTT) the Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan has linked Simon of Cyrene, who was surprisingly chosen to bear the cross of Jesus Christ as he walked to his death, to the covid19 pandemic.

In her Good Friday sermon, preached as part of the digital PCTT Church Without Borders series, Abdul-Mohan said Simon was neither a spectator nor part of the mob which crucified Jesus, but was compelled by the soldiers to carry the cross to Calvary.

“Sometime our cross comes as a surprise. Suffering and pain do not wait to be announced. They enter without introduction. We never know what tomorrow holds. We are never sure when death or sickness would come our way, because our cross do not always proclaim itself.

“Isn’t this our present lot and new reality in the 21st century, in this very moment, as we face the covid19 pandemic?” she asked.

“How our lives have changed so unexpectedly. This Good Friday, this Easter will be like no other.

“This new reality will become our lived reality. How many of us did not expect certain things to happen to us and they did anyway?”

She observed, “There is something heroic about the crosses that people choose to bear: a young person who chooses to lead a life of service and commitment to those less fortunate, an attorney who leaves an established law practice to work with the homeless.”

She said Simon of Cyrene represents a great company of men and women who, in every age, are forced to bear a cross they did not choose. But Jesus expected his cross and he carried it.

“We all wonder sometime or the other, why the load should have been laid on us. We think something is wrong and ask why do the wicked seem to prosper and the righteous suffer? “Perhaps we need to see our cross as an opportunity for spiritual growth and maturity, rather than problems of destruction.” She said in this “new normal” and with the practice of social distancing,

“We have had to sacrifice our own personal agendas for the good of all. “This necessary sacrifice is a form of cross-bearing which we may feel we do not deserve.

“Christ did not deserve his cross, but he had to pay a price for the salvation of humanity. If Jesus had come down from the cross, he could not have finished the work God had given him to do.

“How blessed we are that Jesus did not come down from the cross. If Jesus had thought of himself, the will of God would not have been accomplished.”

“The cross may come in the form of some interruption or disruption, but may very well be an opportunity for growth and positive transformation. Hence, all is not despair. There is a blessing in the cross.”