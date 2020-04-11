Coronavirus,toxicology and criminal acts

THE EDITOR: The root causes of pandemics can vary and in modern times there exists the actuality of deliberate human action in producing and spreading infectious and debilitating and fatal disease.

While it is not known yet what the original cause of the appearance of covid19 has been, steps have to be taken to control laboratories that delve into toxicological, bacteriological and disease research (etc).

Control is only a particular context for the more general matter of “occupational health and safety;” this one, here, however, having to happen at the highest levels.

Controls and accountability must be placed on labs, for a variety of reasons that increase in scale of importance and urgency, which yet exist at the same time:

* Health and safety and oversight in the professional, bureaucratic and military arenas;

* Prevention of economic exploitation, eg vaccine development;

* Prevention of covert assaults on populations and groups;

* Pre-emptively moderating reactionary responses from aggrieved nations;

* Ensuring continuity of economic activity, preservation of liberties, true balancing of rights;

* Identifying chemical warfare accurately in times of open declared war;

* Setting of toxicology (etc) prohibitions and limits;

* Structuring of penalties;

* Dealing effectively with accidents at any time.

There must be an agenda like this. In addition, covid19 should be investigated to examine if there was a deliberate poisoning, a crime. Labs including military have to be audited to see who was working on what and what was produced in what quantities, etc.

These things do not call for “one world government and integration.” They are part and parcel of robust international relations already familiar for example in nuclear arms limitation.

E GALY

via e-mail