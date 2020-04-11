Cops probe shooting death of Marabella man

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was gunned down in Marabella on Saturday morning.

The victim is Desmond Edwards of Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue, Marabella. Police report Edwards was shot as he ran away from his attacker at about 10 am. His body was found on a street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marabella Police Station at 652-6777, or 999, the police rapid response hotline.