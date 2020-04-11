52 cruisers majority of covid19 cases

Fifty-two people who were on a cruise ship in Guadeloupe make up the majority of the 112 covid19 cases in TT.

This was among the updates on Saturday from the Health Ministry which also reported 12 people have been sent home as they are now free of the novel coronavirus.

In its 10 pm statement, the ministry said the number of samples tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency rose to 1,110 from 1,102, however deaths stood at eight.

The ministry had announced hours earlier that nine more people were covid19 free and were allowed to return home, bringing the total to 12.

Two people were sent home on Friday at which time only one person had been discharged last month.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said eight of the discharged were from Caura Hospital and four from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The ministry's data continued to show the cruise ship passengers made up the majority of positive cases.

It announced three more cruisers had tested positive. Initially, 46 were from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together and were quarantined at a facility in Balandra last month, while three people had returned separately.

Four of the total confirmed cases are from Tobago.