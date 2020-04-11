12 people now free of covid19

Image courtesy CDC

Nine more people are now covid19 free and have been allowed to return home, bringing the total of discharged people to 12.

In its 4 pm update the Ministry of Health said eight of the discharged were from Caura Hospital and four from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. This after two patients were released from the Couva hospital on Friday. The first person was allowed to go home last month.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The ministry said the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing was 1,102; the number of positive tests were 112, an increase of three from Saturday morning and the number of deaths remain at eight.

Forty-nine of the positive cases are among one group of 68 people from a cruise ship and four from Tobago.