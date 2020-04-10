Young slams Trinidad Express report, "race never an issue"

Stuart Young -

National Security Minister Stuart on Friday said the issue of race does not come into play in regard to Government’s response to covid19.

Speaking during a Ministry of Health virtual press conference, Young responded to an article in the Express newspaper, which he said alleged that race “came into play” regarding Government’s treatment of Trinis in Barbados. The 33 citizens have been in Barbados since March 23, after Government closed this country’s borders to nationals and non-nationals.

Young said the Government has been acting responsibly and reasonably. Regarding the Express article, Young said it promoted a conversation that he condemns "with every bone in my body."

“This Government does not operate on the basis of race in making any decision,” he said. “It is condemned and completely repudiated. It is unfortunate that certain people are trying to play the race card at this time. Race has nothing to do with this.

"The race conversation does not enter our minds at all. But there are those resolute to continue to push this race conversation, and push something in our psyche that has no place in dealing with the response to covid19.”

Young gave a timeline of Governments response to the citizens in Barbados and the citizens in Suriname and it’s collaboration with those Governments for medical examinations for TT’s citizens.

“This morning at 9.40 I received the medical certificates with respect to the 33 nationals in Barbados, which certified that they were placed in home quarantine from March 24 to April 7 and that they are able to be released from quarantine.” He said he would pass the certificates to the Chief Medical Officer and to the Immigration Division.