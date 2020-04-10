V'zuela grateful for TT's stand on US warships

Venezuelan chancellor Jorge Arreaza has expressed the country’s gratitude for TT’s position on US naval manoeuvres in the region.

The US is deploying warships in the Caribbean, saying it has intelligence reports of an increase in the illegal drug trade in the region.

The US government also recently imposed sanction on Venezuela and accused President Nicolas Maduro of narcoterrorism.

On Wednesday evening, Arreaza tweeted, “We appreciate that the government of TT, in the voice of the PM, is calling for respect and compliance with international principles and regulations protected by the UN, with respect to threats of intervention and use of force in Venezuela.”

Dr Rowley was asked about the US moves at a media briefing on Monday.

He said, “Our position remains the same. TT remains part of Caricom and we resolutely defend that position, saying that we see the Caribbean as a zone of peace. That has not changed, and we do not expect it to change.”