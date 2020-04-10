Two people set for discharge

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

Two people, who were treated for coronavirus, may be discharged soon. Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced this on Good Friday at the daily digital covid19 media briefing. The standard protocol for discharge is if a patient has two negative tests within 24 hours of each other, they are clear to go home.

The ministry is waiting for the results of the second test to determine if the two people can be discharged. Information as at 4 pm on April 10, stated samples tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to date were 1081. Total positive cases are 109, 49 of which are a group from a cruise ship and four from Tobago. The number of covid19 deaths remain at eight people. One person was discharged.

Couva Hospital has 74 patients. One is in the intensive care unit (ICU) in stable condition and not ventilated. There are three people in stable condition in the high dependency unit, which Deyalsingh said was a “step down” from the ICU. In Couva Hospital, he said, 70 people on their way to recovery and are able to walk around.

Thirty-two people are potentially able to transfer out of Couva Hospital to go to a step-down facility. At Caura Hospital, there are 26 patients are in an ambulatory state which means they are well enough to walk around.

The 22 people quarantined in Balandra were swabbed on April 9. Deyalsingh said once the tests come back with a negative result, they will be allowed to go home.

The country has 69 ventilators dedicated to the care of covid19 positive patients. The country is expected to receive ten more ventilators, six for Trinidad and four will be sent to Tobago. These ventilators, Deyalsingh said was a backup for the country. Deyalsingh said international statistics show out of 100 people who get covid19, five per cent of them may need to be on ventilators.

“With 69 ventilators, we can treat a positive covid population in Trinidad and Tobago have about 1500 positive cases. Today, we have 109. So, that gives you an idea of where we are with ventilators,” Deyalsingh said.

The Ministry announced it will be ramping up testing around the country by randomly choosing health centres in different counties to test people who appear to have any viral symptoms be it covid19 or not.

Deyalsingh reiterated that the ministry is uncertain when precautionary measures to stop the spread of coivd19 would end. He pleaded again to the public to stay at home.