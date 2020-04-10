TT pays tribute to frontline workers

The staff of Kappa Drugs Glencoe take part in the national applause in tribute to all frontline heroes in the fight against covid19. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale

The efforts of essential workers were in full focus on Thursday as the public and private sector praised frontline workers for their efforts and sacrifices to keep TT running during the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Day of Applause, sought to pay tribute to the work of essential workers and businesses whose efforts have kept the country operational during the pandemic.

Beginning with a ceremony at the Police Training Academy, St James, police officers sounded off sirens and horns in honour of essential workers both in and out of the protective services.

The event also served as a handing-over ceremony as bottles of hand sanitiser were distributed to the police, the regiment and the coast guard courtesy Ansa McAL.

Newsday spoke to patron of the Police Wives' Association Nicole Dyer-Griffith, who said the initiative would go a long way in boosting the morale of frontline workers and anticipated more support from the business community.

"This was a joint initiative with the Ansa McAL group of companies, ReThink and the I Support Our Service campaign, where we wanted to do something to bring the nationals community together in a show of support for those who do not have the opportunity to stay home, and those are all of the frontline workers in the health service, protective agencies etc.

"We recognise that there are a lot of people who don't have the option to stay at home.

"This was the birth and genesis of the initative, it doesn't have to stop here with us, it has given birth to a movement so now it's up to the people of TT to find different ways to recognise those who cannot stay at home."

Also at the ceremony was Peter Hall, sector head of beverages for Ansa McAL, who said the alcohol used in the hand sanitisers donated to the protective services was originally intended for use in the Smirnoff brand of drinks.

"We spoke to the people at Smirnoff and told them we wanted to use this food-grade alcohol for a higher purpose, and they completely understood it.

"It's free of charge. We offered 100,000 bottles of this from the Ansa McAL and Carib Brewery family to the families of the country, especially the first responders who are risking so much to keep all of us safe. It's the least we can do."

Hall said the alcohol content of the sanitiser was 70 per cent, well within the accepted range to kill the coronavirus. He also advised the public to avoid applying sanitisers while cooking or around open flames as it is flammable.

Drivers seeing the display along the Western Main Road, outside the academy also sounded their horns in honour of frontline staff.

Hours later at the coast guard's headquarters, Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, members of the coast guard did their part to show respect to essential workers as they sounded off ship horns and alarms for 35 seconds.

At the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, members of the prison service also paid their respect to essential workers by having officers march in formation.

On social media Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan also extended his appreciation to frontline workers, describing their efforts as heroic.

Local celebrities also took part in the tribute as former athletes Russel Latapy and Brian Lara took to social media to commend workers for their sacrifice.

"We have some amazing professionals in TT looking after our health and safety and they need applauding," Latapy said as Lara thanked workers for "risking their lives to save lives."

Former fotball player Dwight Yorke also applauded frontline workers for their efforts.

"I just want to meet out to everyone who has been putting themselves at risk for others and applaud you for all the good work that you have done."