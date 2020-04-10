TT basketball teams on pause due to covid19

THE TT men’s and women’s basketball teams will not be in action until July 31, for the earliest, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Among the events are the CBC (Caribbean Basketball Confederation) Under-16 Championship (men/women), the CBC Women’s Championship, FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Basektball World Cup 2023 CBC pre-qualifier and the Centrobasket Under-15 (men/women).

In a media release issued by the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT), it was noted that “FIBA has taken the decision that in the best interest of the players, participants and all stakeholders that all events scheduled to take place before July 31, 2020 shall be postponed.”

The other competitions which were impacted by this decision are – South American Women’s Championship, Liga Sudamericana de Baloncesto Femenina, COCABA Under-16 Championship (men/women), COCOBA Women’s Championship, Basketball Champions League Americas (semi-finals and final) and FIBA Americas Under-18 Championships (men/women).

According to the media release,

“As next steps, the FIBA regional office will coordinate with the zone competition committee a potential new schedule for all competitions listed.

“Once a final schedule is reassessed and approved by the zone executive committee, the national federations will be informed of the outcome.”

NBFTT president Claire Mitchell noted, “I take this opportunity to express our country’s heartfelt appreciation of all citizens that comprise of the list of essential services. Note that the NBFTT is heavily vested in this undertaking as six of basketball’s first division teams namely Police (male and female), Defence Force (male and female), Prisons (male) and National Flour Mills (male) currently serve on the front line.”