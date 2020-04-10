Psychiatrist: Don't scorn frontline workers, recovered patients

Dr Hazel Othello -

People must be mindful of stigma towards frontline workers within the community and at home.

Dr Hazel Othello, psychiatrist at the Northwestern Regional Health Authority made a plea to members of the public asking them to be kind and appreciative of the effort and sacrifices of those risking their lives in the fight to reduce and contain the spread of covid19.

“You are destroying their morale because they are going beyond the call of duty in most cases and when we say negative things it can make it harder for them and we demoralise them.”

She also called on communities to drop the stigma against recovered covid19 patients and to be prepared to welcome them back into the community.

“These people didn’t want to have this disease. They don’t want this disease. They are being cared for and their needs are being met as best as possible for them to recover and when they return to their community they should be welcomed."

Othello asked citizens to also stop the stigma against mental health services.

“People have tendencies to view mental health services in a negative way and sometimes people make jokes about people who use mental health services and derogatory comments are made and this is not kind or helpful."

She said those in need might be discouraged from accessing the services available.

“If you need a service and don’t access it, your symptoms can get worst and it lowers that person's self-esteem and makes that person feel bad about themselves. Their situation isn’t something they should be blamed for."

Since anyone can develop a mental health disorder, Dr Othello said, “We should have no problems seeking help when mental health services are needed.”

She advised frontline workers to find comfort in talking to their colleagues and friends. They should also maintain a healthy diet to help alleviate stress and find hope to continue the fight against covid19.