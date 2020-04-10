PM applauds frontline covid19 workers

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister joined the rest of the population in applauding the efforts of frontline, essential workers who are leading the charge against the spread of the covid19 pandemic.

Those on the frontline were hailed at 10 am on Thursday with a public round of applause.

In his Good Friday message to the nation, Dr Rowley said he sees the “love every day in the selflessness and commitment demonstrated in the on-the-job performances of our health, sanitation, security and essential workers who hold to their duties in the face of the covid19 virus pandemic.”

As he reflected on the religious significance of Good Friday and Easter, Rowley said the ongoing efforts of these workers to keep the rest of the population safe is a reminder that “as we go through our difficult personal challenges,” people must take heart in knowing “that that the light Jesus promised will be there at the end, after this nation’s very dark hour.”

In the efforts of these workers, Rowley said, “I see them setting the tone for the celebration of the joy of Easter and Jesus’ resurrection, which symbolises that brighter days are ahead for this nation.”

He also said observers are anticipating a new world order after the covid19 virus.

“They see our testing time as the turning point in what is said to be God’s glorious plan to redeem the world, that promised ‘great victory.’”

Rowley said whatever the future holds, the people of TT must move “forward with unity and confidence” inspired by the lessons learnt from the tragic death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Ultimately there will be success and better days ahead. Let us continue to believe, with boundless faith in our destiny.”