No new infections, no additional deaths

There were no new infections of covid19 recorded overnight by the Health Ministry according to its daily 10 am update on Good Friday, no new samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing and no additional deaths from the disease.

According to the release, as of Friday at 10 am, the number of samples submitted to CARPHA for covid19 testing was 1,045, the same figure from the 10 pm update on Thursday.

The number of infections remain at 109 while eight people have died and one person has been discharged. Of the total number of positive cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who returned from a cruise. Forty-six of these people are from a group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together while three positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.

As of 11 am on Friday, according to the worldometer website, which tracks the number of global covid19 cases,1,632,842 people were infected with the virus worldwide, and 97,592 had died.