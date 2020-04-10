NCRHA staffers to get shuttle service from PTSC

Davlin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) said clinical, support, and all categories of staff at the NCRHA will be provided with a shuttle service from the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) from Good Friday.

In a release, on Thursday, Thomas said the NCRHA has partnered with the PTSC to provide a daily shuttle service from the Arima bus terminal (near First Citizens Bank), Port of Spain City Gate, Sangre Grande and San Fernando bus terminals, with a return trip at the end of each shift.

Thomas said there will be no cost for the service, and staff can access the shuttle by showing their staff identification on entering the bus. “The NCRHA is grateful for this new partnership with the PTSC and we hope many of our staff will take advantage of the opportunity to arrive safely and ready to deliver care to our patients,” Thomas said.

The NCRHAPTSC Mt Hope shuttle services from San Fernando will depart at 6 am, 11 am and 6.30 pm. From Port of Spain, the shuttle service departure will be at 6.15 am, 11.15 am and 6.45 pm and from Arima, at 6 am, 11 am and 6.30 pm. The Sangre Grande shuttle service will be at 5.30 am, 10.30 am and 6 pm.

The Mt Hope shuttle service returns to all destinations daily at 7.45 am, 4.15 pm and 8.15 pm. The shuttle will pick up staff en-route to Mt Hope as long as space permits on the bus.