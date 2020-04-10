Ministry: No covid19 patients need intensive care

The Ministry of Health has reported of the 109 covid19 cases in TT, there are no patients currently needing intensive care.

In March, three people were admitted to the ICU unit with two of them on ventilators.

Last Sunday, one of the three ICU patients died in Tobago.

During the last four days, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh reported improvements in the majority of TT's covid19 cases.

He said TT remains in a good position and once the advice of the government is followed the country will be able to contain the spread for the virus.

He was speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Up to Thursday morning, there were 101 patients in quarantine and receiving treatment at Couva and Caura.

Seventy-two of them are in Couva where 68 are recovering well.

Three are in the high-dependency unit in a stable condition and there are no covid19 patients left in ICU.

Deyalsingh renewed his call for people to stay home and only go out for food, medication or for important business.

Although TT remains in a position to deal with the spread of the virus Deyalsingh said if people refuse to practise the advice of health officials resources will be depleted.

He said it takes 1,187 pieces of protective equipment to treat patients.

Between shifts, Couva and Caura staff use 158 head caps, 85 surgical masks, 90 N95 masks, 30 face shields, 175 pairs of gloves, 150 shoe covers, 170 gowns and four PPE suits, in a shift.

“That’s a huge number and that doesn’t include ambulance staff and other staff,” he said

He said even though global supply chains have been affected, TT remains fully stocked but this shouldn't be taken for granted.

The ministry is working with the Chinese Embassy and other entities in South Korea and Colombia on sourcing compatible extraction kits because the test kits from China came without extraction kits.