Men under stress

WHILE the uncertainties of the covid19 pandemic are stressful to everyone, the lockdown has put extra pressure on men by threatening their image as family breadwinner, leading some to lash out.

Two NGOs told Newsday they would not be surprised by any upsurge in domestic violence.

Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, general manage of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said her group has been warning of the likelihood of an upsurge during the lockdown, although it had not yet noticed an increase.

“We see the normal calls to our hotlines,” she sad, while admitting her group’s number was less well known than the police 999 and 555 numbers, which may get reports earlier. “It is too early to tell,” she surmised of any spike. “People still have access to public spaces, so it is not a complete lockdown.

“We had predicted the numbers would increase once the periods of isolation and stay-at-home are for a longer time and once the restrictions become more intense.”

After that, assaults could become more intense and/or more widespread, Mowlah-Baksh warned.

“We have been daily messaging on social media to look out for this potential. We have put out tips and have produced videos listing precautionary steps one can take and what are the signs to look out for at home.” She urged everyone to have a safety plan, exercise self-care and look out for vulnerable children.

“We started doing this two weeks ago, as we knew it would come.”

She said on top of isolation and confinement, being cut off from access to income can be an additional trigger leading to domestic violence. “Men are considered breadwinners, so this all threatens his sense of manhood and can cause him to explode and act out.”

Lucy Gabriel, head of Lifeline, a hotline for people who are feeling suicidal, told Newsday that for the first time in 40 years, more men than women are reaching out for help on her counselling service. Many of the callers are feeling suicidal.

“The major thing has been men feeling threatened when they can’t earn. When he can’t be the provider, he may be violent to his partner and even want to kill himself.”

She warned of the combined uncertainties of people’s earnings and the covid19 pandemic, saying many people are asking,”Where is the money going to come from?”

Gabriel noted even the stresses of social distancing at home in a lockdown. “If you have to stay six feet apart but you live in a one-room house measuring six feet, where can you be six feet apart?”

Gabriel said domestic violence is not only physical but can be psychological and emotional, such as a wife telling her husband he was no good and saying “Why did I marry you?” Mothers beating their children was also domestic violence. Even a businessman can be stressed if his business is crumbling in front of a discontented wife.

Gabriel said the families best positioned to survive any downturn would be those who don’t rely on purchases like fast food, but those who happily make do with breastbone sold at $7 per kilo to make soup and pelau.

“They will make it through. There will be no domestic violence in their house.” Gabriel was determined for the Lifeline hotline to stay open in these times, just as it did during the uncertainties of the 1990 attempted coup.