Lockdownwill lead tomore deaths

THE EDITOR: It is obvious TT politicians and those globally have already failed pandemic economics.

Firstly, never in history has the vast majority of the world cease economic activities except those essential for life. If people are on lockdown, how will they consume? If they have no or little money, how will they buy? How will governments collect taxes?

Some people were barely eating everyday and this economic shutdown drives them into absolute extreme poverty. Poverty leads to a shorter lifespan. People in the top 25 per cent of economically prosperous countries live 14 years longer than those in the bottom 25 per cent.

If TT’s income drops by one quartile it would be equivalent to 82,140 deaths. So, is the cure worst than the disease?

In any disaster – health or other kinds – protecting, preserving, working towards restoration of normal life should be implemented. That’s not the aim of any stimulus so far.

I propose aggressive and frequent testing, building up the population’s immunity with a diet rich in vitamin C and proper nutrition, and that everyone wears a mask and practises good hygiene. We need to resume economic activities so everyone can eat.

I believe the global economy was fragile and a bubble built on low interest rates and quantitative easing (money creation) and debt. According to the IMF, global debt is at US$257 trillion, 322 per cent of global GDP. If people, corporations and governments had savings and were not so heavily indebted they would be able to weather the covid19 storm.

Like the flu, even if we get this virus under control it will evolve and come in a mutated form. As of April 7, there were 1,421,577 cases and 81,688 deaths, a 5.7 per cent mortality rate. Ninety-nine per cent of the people who died had other health complications. We need to protect the very young and very old and people with health complications and we will be okay.

When will this lockdown come to an end? Two months or two years?

BRIAN E PLUMMER

via e-mail