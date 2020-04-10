Keeping memories of Ward alive

Singing Sandra and Stephen Marcelle. - Gary Cardinez

Family and friends of cultural icon the late Roderick Ward came together to honour his name on March 5, the date of the first anniversary of his death.

Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, brought back memories of a Friday evening lime at the Mas Camp Pub, the former cultural hub created by brothers Roderick and Mack Ward on French Street and Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

It was nice to see the last brother (his words) Frank enjoying the evening with the rest of the family.

Roderick’s daughter Ria organised the evening with the gratitude of Carl Jacobs proprietor of Kafe Blue, a place he (Roderick) frequented before his death.

While it was not a concert, performances for the evening were seen from Duane O’Connor, Singing Sandra, Crazy, Stacy Sobers, Doppy, Blacksage and Contender, Stephen Marcelle, Messenger, Franco, Jerry Prudent and KV Charles.

Pictures of both Roderick and Mack were on a table on stage so everyone in the audience could remember the reason for their presence at the gathering.