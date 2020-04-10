Kamla: Help people affected by covid19

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE Opposition Leader is appealing to the authorities "to expedite the time and action needed to help those who are suffering from the economic fallout of covid19." Kamla Persad-Bissessar made this appeal in her Good Friday message to the nation.

"I remind them that today many are without jobs, meals, medicine and hope." Persad-Bissessar urged the authorities to "intensify their efforts to protect the vulnerable in this most worrying time."

Despite the burdens which the country is facing with respect to covid19, Persad-Bissessar said people must never lose hope or trust in the Lord. She appealed to them to affirm their faith just as Jesus did in the garden of Gethsemane. "Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me, yet not my will but yours be done."

Persad-Bissessar added, "We must be inspired by the sacrifice of Jesus and offer our own time and resources to assist those without a kind shoulder to lean on."