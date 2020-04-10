Holy Thursday struggle

Newsday’s photographers, out and about in North and South Trinidad on Holy Thursday, noted a real struggle by many to adhere to strict social distancing rules implemented to minimise the spread of the covid19 virus, which up to press time, had infected 1.5 million people worldwide, killing 95,000 plus.

Newsday’s South Bureau manager Lincoln Holder said that in Marabella it was business as usual with hundreds of people walking about doing their shopping while there was bumper to bumper traffic.

Outside banks in San Fernando, the scene was the same with people in some instances not even lining up but standing in one group of many dozens deep. It was noted however, that many people both in North and South Trinidad moved about with face masks on.

At Broadway in Port of Spain, outside the RBC Royal Bank, a group of at least 13 people stood side by side and clapped as a police SUV drove by in keeping with the national call to honour frontline workers, fighting the virus, by clapping and cheering. They were lucky that the same police they were cheering did not stop and disperse them for not adhering to the social distancing rule.

Many people also gathered outside bakeries with some keeping a few feet apart and wearing face masks but others choosing to ignore the rules and standing in close proximity to each other as they waited to get into the bakery to purchase hot cross buns and bread.

The struggle to adhere to the social distancing and stay at home rules on Thursday, was articulated by Health Minister at the daily 10 am virtual press briefing on Wednesday when he noted an incremental increase in the amount of traffic on the highway coming into Port of Spain.

Deyalsingh said that at the start of the week on Monday, there was very little traffic on the highway, with an increase on Tuesday and an even greater increase on Wednesday, so much so, that he noticed a traffic jam at the Lighthouse. He urged the nation to stay at home to flatten the covid19 infection curve saying an explosion of cases could easily overwhelm the country’s health system and lead to untold suffering and tears.

His entreaties were stoutly ignored by many Trinis on Holy Thursday.