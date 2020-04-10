Crucial covid19 role for business leaders

ERROL S PILGRIM

MY ATTENTION was recently drawn to the action of a particular TT business leader who has taken the initiative to lessen the onerous financial burden his workers and their families would have had to bear from the devastating effects of the covid19 pandemic.

The businessman has quietly and effectively implemented a plan by which his top executives have agreed to follow his lead in foregoing their considerable salaries and perks to ensure that people in the lower ranks of the company’s workforce continue to receive their full wages even as they are forced to stay at home.

“While the Government is going about its business protecting lives, this businessman is seeking to protect the livelihood of his workers,” says one observer who emphasises the extent to which layoff, in the absence of unemployment benefits, spell catastrophe for many families in this country.

By his benevolence and his unselfish concern for the welfare of his less well-to-do fellow human beings whose immediate livelihood is in his hands, our conscientious business leader is helping to repudiate the belief by some that the natural inclinations of business are predicated on greed, selfishness, exploitation and an insatiable appetite for infinite profits.

Some people may be even inclined to dismiss as fleeting and superficial the humane gesture of a businessman seeking to safeguard the well-being of his workers in this unprecedented crisis.

But the concern of this business leader in question is not limited to his own workers. He is prepared to carry the gesture further in the knowledge that there are many of his colleagues in the business community who are as concerned as he is about the welfare of the more unfortunate in the national community and are worried about their response to the devastating effects of the deadly virus on their personal lives.

He lists among those concerned colleagues, successful business achievers who readily subscribe to the mantra that “we are all in this together” and who acclaim the Government’s sober and sensible leadership in the crisis and its continuing demonstration of an uncompromising commitment to protect and save lives.

“We’re all in this together should be the rallying cry for the entire population – man, woman and child,” he says.

Our business leader does not know how or when the tragic story of the covid19 virus would end. What he knows is that with the devastating human impact of the pandemic, it is imperative for the better-placed companies not only to address the business challenges confronting them but to act decisively to protect their employees in whatever ways they can.

He proposes approaching the business community, through umbrella organisations like the chambers of commerce, to encourage other business leaders to give up salaries that are really not the sole source of their income, with a view to ensuring, if even for a specific period, that their workers are provided for in a situation where the obligation to stay at home would normally mean an agonising absence of crucial wages.

It is felt that the salary of one highly-paid business executive could facilitate the average wage requirement of some ten to 15 workers.

But the gesture of top business executives sacrificing their salaries to protect stay-at-home workers from the trauma caused by the sudden absence of wages is not without precedent elsewhere in the world.

Leaders from some of the companies most affected by the pandemic, particularly airlines, are forfeiting their paychecks as the pandemic worsens.

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastien recently announced he was giving up 100 per cent of his salary for the next six months.

On March 7, Alaskan Airlines president Ben Minicucci and CEO Brad Tilden decided to reduce their base salaries to zero. So did United Airlines president Scott Kirby and CEO Oscar Munoz who will forego their paychecks up to June to continue bankrolling some of their workers who are forced to stay home.

One of the increasingly popular elements of the “new normal” that the pandemic has foisted upon the world is the question of employees working from home.

But there is also a preponderance of workers who, for one reason or the other, are unable to make use of this development.

In respect of some 6,500 of its employees in the US who cannot work from home, General Motors has presented them with a relatively attractive option: going on paid leave, which the company is calling a “salaried downtime paid absence.” The workers will receive 75 per cent of their pay, in addition to keeping their seniority and retaining their health benefits.

Marriott CEO and president Arne Sorenson responded to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the company by deciding not to take a salary for the balance of 2020 and ordering a 50 per cent pay cut for his executive team.

W Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse restaurants, is giving up his salary and bonus for the year in order to pay the steakhouse chain’s frontline employees during the covid19 pandemic.

In 2018, Taylor’s total compensation was US$1.3 million with a base salary of US$525,000.

And as reported by the Los Angeles Times, the five top executives from Comcast Corporation, including chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, will donate their salaries to covid19 relief.

In addition, the corporation has pledged US$500 million to help its employees during the outbreak. This fund is intended to support employees through continued pay and benefits where operations have either been paused or impacted.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Comcast is the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world. It owns and operates over-the-air national broadcast network channels like NBC and Telemundo, multiple cable-only channels that include MSNBC, CNBC and USA Network as well as the film studio Universal Pictures.

Since October 2018, Comcast is also the parent company of mass media pan-European company Sky Group, making it the biggest and leading media company with more than 53 million subscribers over five countries across Europe.

I acknowledge that the international examples of altruism I have cited as the world wrestles with the killer virus are entities and executives with enormous corporate footprints and tremendous influence, but this should not take away from the fact that it is crises like this that should bring out the best in us as human beings.

It also should not take away from the urgency with which business entities in this country, whether big or small, have an opportunity to demonstrate, like our benevolent business leader, their endorsement of the fact that we are all in this together.