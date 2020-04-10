Covid19: Neither hoax nor conspiracy

DR MAXWELL ADEYEMI

At the inception of the coronavirus saga, many world leaders dismissed it as a myth or a hoax, while others postulated a conspiracy theory. Many leaders took things for granted, some took measured approaches and others were very aggressive and decisive in taking action.

Covid19 has since morphed from an epidemic in China to a global pandemic. It is not a political football as some were tempted to make it, but it is an existential threat to the lives of everyone on the universe, a threat that has the potential to wipe out humanity from the surface of the earth.

NO RESPECTER OF PERSON

Covid19 is not a respecter of persons, party affiliation, beliefs, sexual orientation, colour, race, gender, status, affluence or influence in any nation. It is an equaliser that has transcended geographical boundaries and defiled distance across the globe. It has attacked aristocrats, monarchs, politicians, religious leaders, intellectuals, academics, the rich and the poor. It has afflicted celebrities, sport icons, the young, the old, the infirmed and the healthy.

While it is believed to cause greater morbidity and mortality in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, it has also shown that infants, children, young adults and health persons can also be affected with devastating consequences.

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH.

The issue of covid19 is a serious one that cannot be overemphasised, the leadership of many countries have been forceful in giving strong instructions and directions. Our obedience is crucial and critical in the fight against this disease. It is therefore alarming to see people seeking to ignore these directives and endangering not only themselves but the population at large. It is unthinkable that people can see the massive daily body counts of dead people in USA, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom owing to covid19, and still congregating, planning “covid fete”, under-low house party and still downplay the seriousness of the disease. This is a serious time, and warrants sober reflection and obedience to given instructions. It is, to my mind, ridiculous that one has to be policed, threatened or coerced into doing what is required to collectively fight the plague that so threatened our collective existence.

BE FAIR AND HONEST TO HEALTH WORKERS.

It is unfortunate that some people are treating health workers in an unfair manner in this perilous time. One of the sacred unwritten rules is that you should not lie to your health care provider.

Sadly, some have taken the position to lie about their symptoms, travel history and activities which, unfortunately, put these health workers and their loved ones at risk in cases when such untruthful patients test positive for covid 19. There have been a few cases of such, not only locally but in other jurisdictions as well. These health workers are already risking their lives by being at the forefront of this dangerous global war. Some are poorly equipped for the fight, yet for the love of the profession they keep the faith to care for the sick. They all deserve to be appreciated and encouraged. It is therefore better not to put them in harms way by concealing important information and details that will protect them and their families.

CHANGING DYNAMICS, NEW DAILY INFORMATION.

The nature and characteristics of this virus and the impact on the human body is pretty dynamic. Information about it is fluid and keeps changing ever so often. Initially it was said to be a droplet infection, but now it is confirmed to be airborne which now makes wearing face masks critical especially in public places.

Covid19 was initially thought to be transmitted from bats to human, however it is now known to spread from human to human. More recently it is now thought to spread from human to other animals such as cats, which makes it more concerning for animal lovers.

The incubation period was thought to be a few days, now we know it can range from two to four weeks. People are now known to be asymptomatic spreaders, and healthy young people are afflicted contrary to an earlier notion, and so the air of invincibility in the younger age group is very thin.

Many thought heat and humidity will retard the virus, but this no longer holds as hot weather in the Caribbean, Africa and even Australia has not deterred the virus. Some said it was killing more white populations as we saw in Europe, but there are now reports of unprecedented deaths among African Americans in New York and New Orleans and other parts of the USA.

CONSPIRACY THEORY

The internet and other media outlets are awash with many theories about coronavirus.

Some claim the 5G technology caused the viral outbreak, some think it is God’s punishment for mankind, others believe it’s a scientific experiment in biological weaponry by some superpower nations gone wrong, and some advocate it is the beginning of the end of the world as predicted by the Bible.

Whatever you believe, one thing is certain. The world has a problem on its hands. Man has lost control and we may not be as powerful as we think we are. The universe has been brought to its knees and in need of a higher power to intervene in the affairs of man. That divine intervention is needed to make the various measures planned by the government to succeed. Most importantly, we as humans need to appreciate the seriousness of the situation before us, and play our part in defeating this pandemic, it is a matter of life and death and we need to get serious in complying with guidelines and instructions given: Wear your mask, wash your hand, social distance, stay home, stay safe.

