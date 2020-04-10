Costa keeps grinding the gears amid covid19

TT pro cyclist, Alexi Costa at work in her make-shift gym. -

US-bound cyclist, Alexi Costa has been making the most of her time indoors by amplifying her physical training regime.

The seasoned road racer was originally scheduled to begin her professional cycling career with American-based CWA Professional Women’s Racing Team in March, but like many other athletes worldwide, she has been forced to place her athletic prowess on the back burner due to the covid19 pandemic.

Costa, however, is not deterred. She has increased her indoor training to keep fit and has been maintaining her athletic consistency while eagerly awaiting the resumption of a new competitive season.

“I’m just been staying motivated with the hope that this will be over soon and I can actually get to the US the start racing. Right now is just about trying to maintain my fitness as best as possible and stay safe and healthy,” stated the 2019 Caribbean Road and Time Trial champion.Her athletic coach, Andy Sparks, and strength and conditioning trainer, Cass Barrett, have both been working assiduously with the one of only two (and Teniel Campbell) TT female pro riders.

While still a bit disheartened that her pro debut has been put on hold, Costa is happy to spend a bit more time at home in TT with her family before her arduous journey as a pro cyclist pedals off on American soil.

“My coach has me doing some intense efforts on the trainer (indoor bike) as well as doing some strength training seeing as I now have the opportunity to build even more strength.

“It sucks that all the racing has been cancelled because I was really excited but it is what it is. I can’t do anything except just enjoy the extra time at home with the family especially because when I do leave it’s for an extended period of time,” she added

Before the close of 2019, the elite road cyclist spent approximately three months in Colombia training at high altitude and through rugged terrain to familiarise herself with more challenging routes.

In early January, her training on the South American continent reaped rewards as she opened her 2020 competitive campaign with an impressive third-place finish at the Feria de Manizales Cycling Circuit, in Colombia. Since the mandatory implementation of global travel restrictions and the cancellation of the majority of major sporting events around the world, Costa has maintained a close relationship with her new team-mates, although yet to be officially introduced and welcomed to the US women’s pro club.

“I’ve been in a lot of contact with the team with the circumstances the team asked me to race for them in 2021 so pretty happy about this too. The team has a WhatsApp group chat and we talk really often there. All is well and we await the conclusion of the coronavirus so life could go on. I can’t wait to return to competitive cycling,” she closed.