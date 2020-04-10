City corporation worker killed, friend critical

File photo

One man is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in Moraldo Trace, Maraval, on Wednesday night.

Police said residents of Moraldo Trace, heard gunshots at around 8.30 pm and on checking saw Joey Bedassie’body behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Tiida.

Another man who was in the car at the time was shot in the face. The wounded man ran a short distance away but eventually collapsed.

Police went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Bedassie dead..

Police also took the wounded man to the hospital where he was treated and listed in critical condition. Bedassie worked with the Port of Spain City Corporation in the Public Health Department.

Newsday spoke to Deputy Port of Spain Mayor Hillan Morean who said he was shocked and saddened by Bedassie’s murder.

“Joey is a hard-working member of our staff. I didn’t know him to be involved in anything so this is a big shock to everyone. He was heavily involved in our football team.

“Last night when I saw the pictures of the crime scene I saw there were some flyers about raising covid19 with the (city) corporation’s logo on it so I don’t even know if he made it home after work that day. He was a really down to Earth, lively guy. He was a cool person so it’s a real shock.”