2 more patients free of covid19, go home

Image courtesy CDC

Two people who were treated for covid19 have been discharged from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

There are now three people who are free of the virus, as the first patient was allowed to go home last month.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus remains 109 with eight deaths, and 1,090 samples have been submitted to CARPHA, the Health Ministry said in its 10 pm update on Friday.

When he addressed a digital briefing at 2 pm, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said the ministry was waiting for the results of a second test to determine whether two people would be discharged. The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The number of samples sent for testing increased from 1,081 as stated in a 4 pm update.

Forty-nine of the positive cases are among a group from a cruise ship and four from Tobago.