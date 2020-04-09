Wallace: FIFA cannot remove me

William Wallace

FORMER TT Football Association (TTFA) president William Wallace is adamant he is still the head of the association despite FIFA’s appointment of a normalisation committee. He said based on the TTFA’s constitution, FIFA cannot remove executive members from the board.

Wallace was elected TTFA president in November 2019, replacing the David John-Williams-led team.

Throughout their campaign, Wallace’s team promised to bring transparency and honesty to the association.

But in a release on March 17, FIFA said the decision was made because of the TTFA’s “low financial management methods” and “a massive debt.” It was done under article 8:2 of FIFA’s statutes and will be led by businessman Robert Hadad.

But in a video published on Wednesday, Wallace confirmed he and his deputies Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph-Warrick and Joseph Sam Phillip filed an appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). He said FIFA is trying to “jeopardise football in TT

“I was elected on a platform of transparency and financial probity. We stood in a position with the financial mismanagement, botched projects and the cronyism of the previous administration. We stood on a platform of eliminating the TTFA’s debt and returning football to the people of TT.”

He said his team was not given a chance to implement its plans to resolve the association’s woes, calling the decision a “total injustice.”

He said normalisation committee “has no standing.

“To be clear, I remain the president of the TTFA based on our constitution. The TTFA was created by an act of parliament to serve the public interest.

“I can only be removed by the operation of the TTFA’s own constitution – not by FIFA.” But he said the association’s relationship with FIFA is vital and its decision cannot be ignored.

They will be represented by Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gayle to fight the group’s battle against the global governing body. He said they have since been assigned the case number CAS2020/a/6915.

“We remain committed to working constructively with FIFA and other international organisations in the interest of the sport and in the interest of TT.

“Make no mistake about it, we the duly and properly elected executive of the TTFA, remain in charge of the association’s business.”