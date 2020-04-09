Trinis stranded in Barbados: 'Bring us home, we do not have covid19'

The 33 Trinidadians stranded in Barbados because of the closure of TT’s borders are disappointed with the government for not letting them come home.

"We got our certificates of fitness from the Barbados government. Our 14-day quarantine period ended yesterday (Tuesday). We are not showing any signs/ symptoms of the virus," insisted Phillip Ramdial, their spokseman.

Ramdial, 72, a travel agent from Marabella, criticised the government and accused officials of "wasting money" by sending kits to test them for covid19.

"What result do they want? Barbados has limited resources, so who is going to do the tests? Bring us home, then do the tests," Ramdial said by phone on Wednesday.

National Security Minister Stuart Young, in media conferences this week said kits were sent to Barbados together with a diplomatic note asking the Barbados government to have tests done.

Up to Wednesday evening, Ramdial said, the group had not been tested.

Once the 33 are allowed to return, Young said, healthcare professionals will say whether they should be quarantined again.

"We had an offer from Condor Airlines to take us to Tobago, but the Government denied us entry. It is a straight case of vindictiveness and wickedness," Ramdial charged. "Imagine being in a country that opened its arms to us, and we cannot enter our country."

Ramdial was among 35 Trinidadians who went on a cruise from Dubai. As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus, the governement closed TT’s borders on March 23. Thirty-three of those who had been on the cruise tried o cpome home on a flight from England on March 24. The other two went to Miami.

"The average age of the people here is 65. There are only four people under 60. We are paying for our stay and we are not millionaires like what some people are saying on social media. We thank Barbados for having us," Ramdial added.