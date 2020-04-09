Single Fathers lobby PM, AG on Nigerians' behalf

The Single Fathers Association is lobbying the Prime Minister and Attorney General on behalf of seven Nigerian men to be considered for early release from prison as part of government's covid19 mitigation plans.

The association said in a release on Wednesday that it was contacted by seven families of the Igbo tribe in Nigeria who asked for them to lobby Dr Rowley and AG Faris Al-Rawi to release Jahbuike Emmanuel Onyeukwu , Onyecachi Emmanuel Eke, Chukwujekwu Vincent Okafor, Chibuike Isador Chibuike Okafor, Chimezie Prince Osunwa, George Atain and Ugochukwu Ezenagu.

The association said their families say the men, who are incarcerated at Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca, have not committed any violent offences.

So the association said it is calling for the AG to consider the seven as candidates for release in the covid19 inmate reduction programme, on the strict condition that it is confirmed that these men are not also being held for other, criminal or violent offences.

Their families have said they are willing to support them if they are released until the borders reopen and they can be repatriated.