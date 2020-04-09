Sando police hold 7 on gun charges

A San Fernando magistrate denied bail to four Venezuelan men and two Trinidadians, including a woman, jointly charged with having a gun and ammunition. A man from Embacadre in San Fernando, in an unrelated matter, was fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to gun charges.

The six accused appeared on Tuesday before magistrate Kerianne Byer by video conference and were not called upon to plea as the charges were laid indictibly. They are between the ages of 18 to 26.

Cpl Bahadur of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) laid the charges. A translator also attended the hearing to facilitate the Venezuelans.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded them into custody. She also adjourned the case to May 5.

The six were arrested after the police intercepted a sliver Mitsubishi Libero station wagon at the intersection of Todd Street and the Rienzi Kirton Highway in San Fernando last Thursday at about 7 pm. The officers searched the wagon and allegedly discovered a Browning pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

In the other matter SDTF police stopped and searched a car during a roadblock in Marabella and found one round of ammunition. PC Ramdass later charged the Embacadre man for having it. He pleaded guilty before magistrate Byer by video conference. He faces three years hard labour in prison if he does not pay the $10,000-fine.